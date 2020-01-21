Police: Armed woman shot, wounded by state trooper

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (AP) — State police say a woman armed with a handgun was shot and wounded by state troopers following a domestic dispute in western Pennsylvania.

Police in Lawrence County say troopers responded Monday in Slippery Rock Township and fired after she refused to drop the weapon, striking her once.

She was taken to a hospital.

The troopers weren’t injured.

Police said 55-year-old Maria Carmen Rozzi of New Castle would face charges of aggravated and simple assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, and harassment.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether she had an attorney, and a working number for her couldn’t be found.