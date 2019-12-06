Police: 94 bottles of liquor found in car that struck teen

This photo provided by Baltimore County shows Jennifer Jean Jones, who has been charged with negligent manslaughter by vehicle. Charging documents state she is accused of fatally striking a teenager on a sidewalk in Maryland on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Police say 94 bottles of liquor were found in the car Jones was driving after the crash. (Baltimore County via AP)

DUNDALK, Md (WTAJ) — Police say a woman accused of driving over a sidewalk and killing a teenager in Maryland had 94 bottles of liquor in the car.

News outlets report 30-year-old Jennifer Jean Jones was charged Thursday with negligent manslaughter by vehicle.

Charging documents say Jones crossed the double lines of a road Dundalk road Tuesday, hitting 15-year-old Trinity Lynn Brooks, and then she kept going: hitting a tree, driving through a fence and three backyards before coming to a stop.

Officers said two bottles of whiskey and 92 mini-bottles of liquor were found on the front passenger-side floorboard.