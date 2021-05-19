Pittsburgh takes big step toward electing first Black mayor

State Rep. Ed Gainey celebrates with wife Michelle, left, after winning the Democratic primary for Pittsburgh mayor, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has lost his bid for re-election to five-term state representative Ed Gainey, as the city took a big step toward electing its first Black chief executive.

Peduto had been seeking a third term against three primary challengers but instead called to congratulate Gainey. Peduto tweeted late Tuesday that he was “wishing him well.” Meanwhile, Pennsylvania voters were given the opportunity to limit a governor’s emergency authority, more than a year after Gov.

Tom Wolf’s pandemic restrictions drew fierce backlash among legislative Republicans. It was the headline question in an otherwise quiet off-year primary election.