Pittsburgh ranks No. 4 in best cities to celebrate Christmas

According to Wallet Hub, Pittsburgh ranks in the top 5 cities to celebrate Christmas without completely breaking the bank.

They take their rankings on 33 factors, they said. Things from events per capita to Christmas party ticket prices, to even factor in shopping/outlet centers per capita.

In 2019, Americans are projected to spend up to $730 billion over the holidays, according to the National Retail Federation.

You can take a look at their top 20, and for even more info you can see their full study here.