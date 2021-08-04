Pittsburgh man shot through apartment ceiling, officials say

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — A Pittsburgh man is calling himself lucky after getting shot through the ceiling in his apartment in Youngwood.

Robert Hood, 69, said things could have been much worse. He reports that he heard a “little bang” and looked down at his hand which had started bleeding.

According to police, Hood’s upstairs neighbor, 46-year-old Shawn Morgan, was trying to use the toilet when he said his 9mm pistol got caught in his shirt and went off.

This bullet hole was caused by a 9mm pistol that went off in an upstairs apartment in Pittsburgh.

Hood could not dial his phone, so he ran upstairs to for Morgan to help.

“[Morgan] kept saying, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry,'” Hood told officials.

Morgan faces charges including felony firearms and simple assault.

Hood told officials he had just beat cancer, and he said he wasn’t sure if he had any good fortune left.

“If it had happened a few minutes earlier, I would have been sitting on the floor right there,” he said. “It would have hit my head, neck or shoulder.”