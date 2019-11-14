Pittsburgh lawyer seeks GOP nomination in 2020 attorney general race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A lawyer who recently served on the Allegheny County Council wants the Republican nomination next year to run for Pennsylvania attorney general.

Heather Heidelbaugh announced this week she’s seeking the job to fight the misuse of government money and the spread of illegal drugs.

The 61-year-old Mount Lebanon resident calls the attorney general’s job the culmination of her life’s work as a lawyer. She said she plans to focus on mental health and societal problems.

A spokesman for the incumbent, Democrat Josh Shapiro, says he plans to formally announce early next year that he’s seeking re-election.

Heidelbaugh is a civil trial lawyer for a firm with an office in Pittsburgh. Republican Party officials say they know of no other candidate who has publicly declared their candidacy for the GOP nomination.