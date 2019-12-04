Pittsburgh forum on education to host Democratic candidates

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2018 file photo, Democratic candidate for president Joe Biden speaks to supporters during a Nevada Democratic Party rally at the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 in downtown Las Vegas. Nevada’s powerful casino workers’ Culinary Union will hold a series of town halls next week with Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, the group said Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. The town halls in Las Vegas on Dec. 9-11 are designed to give the White House hopefuls a chance to pitch themselves to the bartenders, housekeepers and other workers in the city’s famed casinos. (Christopher DeVargas/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File)

At least six Democratic primary candidates for president are expected to participate in a forum in Pittsburgh later this month to answer questions about their plans for public schools. Organizers of the Public Education Forum 2020 on Dec. 14 include labor unions, the NAACP and advocacy organizations for progressive values and low-income children.

Organizers say committed candidates thus far are Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren.

They say questions will include school investment, student services, special education, student debt and teaching conditions, as well as education equity and justice issues facing students and public schools.