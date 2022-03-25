PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Michigan man was stopped at a security checkpoint at the Pittsburgh International Airport after an officer spotted a loaded firearm in a carry-on bag.

The weapon was caught by a TSA officer in the checkpoint X-ray machine on Thursday, March 24. It was found to be a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets.

Gun detected by TSA in traveler’s carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 24. (TSA photo)

The man who was cited on weapons charges told officials he forgot the gun was in his possession, according to Allegheny County Police. An Allegheny County man was also reportedly stopped from bringing a loaded gun onto a flight one day prior.

“Part of being a responsible gun owner is knowing where your firearm is at all times,” Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport said. “Not knowing that you’re carrying a deadly weapon is inexcusable.”

Five guns have been found at the airport security checkpoints since the beginning of the year, according to the Pittsburgh International Airport. 32 guns were reportedly found in 2021.

Those who bring weapons to a checkpoint could face a civil penalty of up to $13,900 from the TSA. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits. Travelers are allowed to transport their firearms as checked baggage if they are properly packed and declared at the airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane with checked baggage.

More information on how to properly travel with a firearm can be found on the TSA website.