WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pirates sure do love gold and silver, but you wouldn’t expect to come across any pillagers in Western Pa, but state police report that’s pretty much what happened.

While troopers didn’t specifically call them ‘pirates,’ the unknown suspect(s) did break into a Washington County home over the weekend by breaking a window in the back door and unlocking it. Then they made off with two boxes of silver coins and bars as well as gold coins.

In total, police report the pillagers got away with 30 pounds of gold and silver, but no value of the metals was released.

While it’s certainly no ‘Italian job,’ state troopers are investigating and looking for more information. If you happen to have any, you’re asked to call PSP.