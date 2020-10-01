PIAA reacts to gathering limits appeal, “hopeful for modifications”

(WTAJ) — After a federal appeals court temporarily restored the pandemic restrictions and outdoor gatherings in Pennsylvania, the PIAA said they are hopeful that there may be some modifications to the restrictions.

The third circuit court of appeals granted the Wolf administration the ability to enforce size limits on gatherings while the lower court order is appealed.

The PIAA said they are informing member schools of the decision and are encouraging them to consult their solicitors as to what can and cannot be done under the reinstated conditions.

For district and inter-district playoffs, the PIAA said they will comply with the limitations of 25 people indoors and 250 people outdoors if the guidance from Gov. Wolf is not revised by that point.