Gov. Wolf: Philly standoff points to need for new gun law

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Governor_Wolf_works_for_good_jobs__skill_0_20190107233423

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is urging the passage of a law in Pennsylvania requiring gun owners to report stolen or lost firearms, suggesting it could have prevented last week’s wounding of six Philadelphia police officers during a long standoff.

Wolf made the comments Tuesday during his regular appearance on KDKA-AM radio in Pittsburgh.

He says Pennsylvania needs a stolen or lost guns reporting requirement so that people like the accused shooter in Philadelphia can’t illegally get a hold of a long gun.

Maurice Hill is charged with attempted murder, assault, and other counts. He’s accused of shooting at officers who were serving a drug warrant Wednesday and then keeping police at bay while he fired from inside a house.

The six officers were released after being treated at hospitals.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss