Philly comic con organizer fails to issue refunds, AG Shapiro sues

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed a lawsuit against an LLC after the company allegedly violated consumer protection law.

Great Conventions LLC and its owner, Christopher Wertz are accused of failing to issue refunds after canceling the Great Philadelphia Comic Con during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-related cancellations can’t be an excuse for businesses to just walk away with consumers’ money,” Attorney General Shapiro said.

Originally, the Greater Philadelphia Comic Con was planned to be held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center from April 3rd to April 5th, 2020. After repeatedly rescheduling the event due to looming COVID-19 restrictions, the company canceled the event entirely in March 2021.

Since then, Great Conventions LLC and Wertz have ignored multiple requests from ticket holders for refunds. They made no effort to either reschedule the convention or give consumers their money back.

“I’ve been clear since the beginning of the pandemic — that sort of thing is just not acceptable. By filing this suit, we’re protecting consumers by ensuring they are not victims of a different kind of con,” Shapiro continued.

The lawsuit requests the court order defendants to, among other things:

Pay restitution to all people who have suffered losses as a result of the defendants’ conduct;

Be permanently enjoined from operating and/or selling tickets to conventions or other public events in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania;

Pay civil penalties of $1,000 for each violation of the Consumer Protection Law and $3,000 for each violation involving a consumer 60 or older.

Consumers who feel they were victimized by the Great Philadelphia Comic Con are encouraged to file a complaint on the Attorney General’s website or contact the Bureau of Consumer Protection at 800-441-2555 or scams@attorneygeneral.gov.