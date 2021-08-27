Philadelphia will become 2nd Afghan evacuee arrival site, joining Dulles

Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walk through the terminal before boarding a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Chantilly, Va., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Gov. Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania will support refugees from Afghanistan as Philly becomes the country’s second evacuee arrival site.

The Wolf Administration offered assistance to ensure that critical resettlement organizations and communities have federal and state resources to welcome and support individuals and families resettling in the commonwealth.

“Pennsylvania was founded on the ideals of peace, tolerance, and safety for all people. It is incumbent on us to model the ideals on which Pennsylvania was founded and be a welcoming home for any who seek safe refuge in the United States. Therefore, Pennsylvania stands ready to continue serving as a resource and a safe, welcoming home for those who seek refuge in the United States,” Gov. Wolf said. “We are pleased to join in the Biden Administration’s efforts to safely relocate and resettle individuals and families fleeing humanitarian crises.”

Wolf first sent a tweet on Aug. 19 stating that Pennsylvania was working with federal and local partners to coordinate helping Afghan refugees.

PA is in contact with federal and local partners to coordinate resources to resettle Afghan refugees seeking safety from violence.



Our commonwealth has long served as a refuge for those seeking peace and stability amid crisis, and we will continue to help in any way possible. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) August 19, 2021

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) works with the federal government and local refugee resettlement agencies that operate in communities to connect refugees resettled by the federal government in Pennsylvania with benefit programs and supportive services.

DHS helps provide stability and access to high quality employment, medical and mental health screenings, support services, and case management that help new Pennsylvanians as they acclimate to their new home and community for up to 60 months post-arrival.

“I am incredibly grateful to our refugee resettlement organizations whose ongoing vital work ensure that individuals and families are not only welcome but have access to important resources to help them thrive,” Gov. Wolf said. “As we continue to collaborate with the federal government, my administration offers support to organizations and communities, and asks community leaders for flexibility and understanding.”