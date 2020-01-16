Philadelphia shootings leave 1 dead, 5 others hospitalized

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WTAJ — Authorities say a series of shootings in Philadelphia has left one man dead and five other people hospitalized, including some in critical condition.

The shootings occurred over a two-hour period on Wednesday, starting around 5 p.m. when two men were shot on a city street.

Another shooting wounded two men and a teenager, and one of the men later died from his injuries.

The final shooting involved a 21-year-old man who was hit multiple times in the legs.

It doesn’t appear any of the shootings were linked. The homicide rate in Philadelphia has surged this month, with more than 20 murders so far.