Philadelphia shooting leaves mother, daughter hospitalized

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police were investigating a shooting early Thursday that left a woman and her daughter wounded.

The woman’s boyfriend told officers he had left the house for about ten minutes and returned to find the 33-year-old unresponsive in a bedroom, police said.

She was taken to Presbyterian Hospital with two bullet wounds to her back and was listed in critical condition, police said.

Her 1-year-old daughter was shot in the stomach, police said. The girl was in stable condition.

The victims’ names have not been released.

No arrests have been made.