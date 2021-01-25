Philadelphia man’s death ruled homicide, suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — U.S. Marshals are searching for a suspect in connection to the death of a Philadelphia man that has been ruled a homicide.

The Indiana County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 27-year-old Dashawn C. Green-Brewster after his body was discovered on January 21 by a PennDOT employee along the 2000 block of Mulligan Hill Road in southern Indiana County.

Green-Brewster was first reported missing to the City of Johnstown police department on January 19. State police initially believed the victim’s death to be suspicious in nature but an autopsy performed on January 22 officially ruled it a homicide.

The U.S. Marshals Service is now offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspect Terrion Gates.

WANTED by The U.S. Marshals: Terrion Gates

All tips are confidential and can be submitted by calling the warrant tip hotline at (814) 472-8395 or email camcowarranttips@gmail.com.