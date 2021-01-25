Philadelphia man’s death ruled homicide, reward offered for information

STATEMENT OF RETRACTION: This story has been edited to reflect that Troopers report there is no current suspect. Previously reported, Terrion Gates. was named as a suspect. However, there is no suspect at this time.

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for information that could lead to a suspect in connection to the death of a Philadelphia man that has been ruled a homicide.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.

The Indiana County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 27-year-old Dashawn C. Green-Brewster after his body was discovered on January 21 by a PennDOT employee along the 2000 block of Mulligan Hill Road in southern Indiana County.

Green-Brewster was first reported missing to the City of Johnstown police department on January 19. State police initially believed the victim’s death to be suspicious in nature but an autopsy performed on January 22 officially ruled it a homicide.

Anonymous tips may also be reported to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll-free hotline at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.