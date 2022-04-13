JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man plead guilty in Pennsylvania Western District court to federal narcotics and money laundering charges.

James Edwards, 52, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute fifty grams of methamphetamine, five hundred grams of methamphetamine mixed with substances, twenty-eight grams of cocaine mixed with substances, forty grams of fentanyl mixed with substances and a quantity of heroin, according to United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung.

Between July 2018 and May 2020, Edwards also conspired to commit money laundering and distributed over fifty grams of methamphetamine in the state.

Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson scheduled Edwards sentencing for Aug. 25. Under federal law, he could face anywhere from 10 years in prison, a life sentence and/or a $10,000,000 fine depending on the seriousness of the offenses or any previous criminal history.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force comprised of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies led the prosecution of Edwards.