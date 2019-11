(WTAJ/KYW) — The Philadelphia Eagles will host a suspended New Jersey high school football game on Wednesday, November 20, at Lincoln Financial Field.

According to a report from CBS 3 News in Philadelphia, the game will pick up in the third quarter from where it stopped.

The game was suspended after a shooting in the stands critically injured a young boy.

It will be closed to the general public, but each school will get free passes to distribute to players’ parents and family members.