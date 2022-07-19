MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) elected a new Chair to the five-member governing body Tuesday.

Philadelphia attorney Wadud Ahmad, a founding partner in the Philadelphia law firm Ahmad Zaffarese LLC, was appointed to the commission in September 2020. Ahmad said he will be working to adapt the organization to changes in the industry.

“I am honored to have been chosen to serve as the PA Turnpike Chair by my fellow Commissioners,” Ahmad said. “The PA Turnpike is a critical resource for the Commonwealth, helping to drive our economy and ensuring the safe travel of 550,000 vehicles per day. As Chair, I will continue the work already begun by the Commission to rethink and reshape our organization to meet a rapidly changing industry and workforce.”

Ahmad previously worked as an Assistant District Attorney in the Philadelphia District Attorney.s Office. He also served as Vice Chair of the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission as an Advisory Committee member for the Port of Philadelphia.

“In this new role as Chair, integrity, teamwork, and the willingness to learn will continue to be the principals that guide my work,” Ahmad said. “I look forward to serving my fellow Pennsylvanians as best I can.”