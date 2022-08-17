HARRISBURG Pa. (WTAJ)– Two adults have been banned from Pennsylvania casinos after they left their children alone while they gambled for about an hour.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) held a public meeting that was on Wednesday, and during that meeting the board took action on the parents and also implemented a fine on a Fantasy Sports Contest operator.

The board announced that it placed a mother and her boyfriend on the Involuntary Self-Exclusion List after they left two children, ages one and six, in a hotel room alone for about an hour while they gambled at the adjoining casino. They also were charged by state police for their actions.

A consent agreement was approved during the meeting which implemented a fine to NHA PA, LLC, which operates in Pennsylvania as Fantasy Sports Contest site No House Advantage, after they negotiated with the Office of Enforcement Counsel.

The $8,000 fine was approved by the board due to NHA PA, LLC failure to notify the PGCB of a change in its ownership structure that happened in 2021, however, the board did note that the change was approved during a public meeting that took place earlier.

The PGCB will be holding their next public meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. in their Public Hearing Room located on the second floor of the Strawberry Square Complex in Harrisburg.

The board wants to remind those who gamble that adults are not allowed to leave minors unattended in the parking lot or garage, a hotel, or other venue at a casino since it creates a potentially unsafe and dangerous environment for the children.