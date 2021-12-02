Peoples offering heating assistance programs this winter

(WTAJ) — With the prices of goods and home utilities continuing to rise, many may be left worrying if they’ll be able to afford to stay warm this winter. However, one utility company is helping those in need pay their gas bills through multiple assistance programs.

Peoples Natural Gas is offering qualified customers an affordable monthly payment plan to help maintain their gas services. The plan also offers customers the ability to earn credits to reduce their balance each month.

Customers who make good faith payments towards their bills may also be eligible for grants through the Dollar Energy Fund (DEF). Additionally, those with limited income may qualify for the company’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) that provides government grants to help pay heating bills.

Homeowners and renters can see if they apply for these programs here.

Peoples is also offering the Gift of Warmth this holiday season by allowing anyone to purchase a digital gift card online for a family member, friend or neighbor to help pay for their gas bill.

For additional information, visit peoples-gas.com.