HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — People gathered at the Pennsylvania capitol Monday for the 17th annual Right to Keep and Bear Arms rally.

The event was organized by state Rep. Daryl Metcalfe of Butler County joining together with other Republican lawmakers.

Supporters are calling for an end to what they say is extreme gun control legislation.

“I think it’s important to continue to encourage your neighbors, your families, and all of our constituents, you need to stand up to be free. You need to stay strong and stand up for your rights,” Metcalfe said. “Ultimately, in order to stay free, we need to stay armed.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Right to Bear Arms Act to prevent federal laws restricting guns from being enforced in Pennsylvania was introduced in the Senate, where its prime sponsor is Sen. Doug Mastriano (R), who is running to be Pennsylvania’s governor.

Metcalfe introduced the Right to Bear Arms Protection Act in the House. Both bills are still in committee.