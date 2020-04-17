Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate at 6% in March

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry released its employment situation report for March 2020. The March unemployment and jobs surveys collected data that referenced the week from March 8 – 14 before many necessary coronavirus (COVID-19) – related business and school closures occurred in the second half of the month.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was up 1.3 percentage points over the month to 6.0 percent in March. The national rate rose nine-tenths of a point to 4.4 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate increased by 1.9 percentage points from March 2019 while the national rate was up six-tenths of a percentage point over the year.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were down 40,400 from February’s record high to 6,069,200 in March. Jobs were down in 10 of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest volume supersector decline was in leisure & hospitality which fell from a record high level in February.

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs in Pennsylvania were up 14,500 with gains in six of the 11 supersectors. The largest volume 12-month change among supersectors was an increase of 12,800 jobs in education & health services.

Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov .

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison.