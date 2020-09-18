Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate at 10.3 percent in August

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released its employment situation report for August 2020.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down 2.2 percentage points over the month to 10.3 percent in August. The national rate fell 1.8 percentage points from July’s level to 8.4 percent.

The commonwealth’s unemployment rate increased by 5.8 percentage points from August 2019 while the national rate was up 4.7 points over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force, the estimated number of residents working or looking for work, was down 59,000 over the month as the unemployment count fell by 144,000 while employment increased 86,000.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 59,500 over the month to 5,577,900 in August. Jobs increased in 9 of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest volume gain was in trade, transportation & utilities, up 19,600 jobs from July.

Over the past four months, Pennsylvania has recovered 52.4% of the total nonfarm jobs lost in March and April.

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs in Pennsylvania were down 499,600 with declines in 10 of the 11 supersectors. The largest 12-month change among supersectors was a decline of 163,000 jobs in leisure & hospitality.

Additional information can be found on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.