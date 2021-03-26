Pennsylvania’s February unemployment rate unchanged at 7.3%

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Friday released its employment situation report for February 2021.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was unchanged over the month, remaining at 7.3% in February. The U.S. rate declined one-tenth of a percentage point from January to 6.2%. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.3 percentage points above its February 2020 level while the national rate was up 2.7 points over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – increased 35,000 over the month due mostly to a gain in employment of 30,000.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 16,600 over the month to 5,656,700 in February, the ninth gain in the past 10 months. Jobs increased in 8 of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest volume gain in leisure & hospitality (+12,800).

