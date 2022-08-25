PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined the PA Vegetable Growers Association at Harvest Valley Farms, a fourth-generation vegetable farm, and PA Preferred on-farm market.

The meeting was held on Thursday, Aug. 25 to highlight investments in strengthening fruit and vegetable production. As well as to encourage Pennsylvanians to shop locally this harvest season.

“As we celebrate Pennsylvania Produce Month this August, we are reminded of fruit and vegetable growers – like Harvest Valley Farms – who go the extra mile for the communities they serve,” Redding said.

Pa Preferred is a program that works to identify and promote food and products that are produced in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania is home to 7.7 million acres of farming land according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. You can learn more about PA’s preferred program and its mission on the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s website.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“It is demonstrated through charitable food donation, conservation work, and the connections made by bringing food from field to table. This harvest season, join me in supporting Pennsylvania farmers by shopping locally and buying PA Preferred. It is a great way to say, ‘thank you’ to all those who help bring food to our tables.”