Pennsylvania’s business shutdown waiver program gets audited

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s business shutdown waiver program is being audited amid complaints it was managed unfairly.
Pennsylvania’s chief fiscal watchdog announced the audit on Thursday.
Auditor General Eugene DePasquale says he’s investigating how the Department of Community and Economic Development ran the waiver program, under which more than 40,000 businesses sought a waiver from the governor’s closure order.
Many businesses have complained about the process they contend has been slow and arbitrary.
“I’m pleased that Governor Wolf agrees that performing this audit is both appropriate and necessary,” DePasquale said. “I’m also pleased that DCED Secretary Dennis Davin has pledged to fully cooperate with my audit team.”
The Democratic governor is defending his administration’s handling of the waiver program.