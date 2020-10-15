Pennsylvanians reminded of final day to respond to 2020 Census

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin reminded all Pennsylvanians that Thursday is the last day they can respond to the 2020 U.S. Census.

The U.S. Census is a critical tool for our commonwealth. It provides the data needed to receive federal funding and representation for the next decade. This simple act is something we can all safely do from home, by mail, phone, or for the first time ever, online and the Wolf Administration urges any Pennsylvanian who has not yet responded to do so by the new deadline. DCED Secretary Dennis Davin



Commonwealth residents began receiving invitations to fill out the 2020 Census in the beginning of March. All households have already received their invitation.

Internet self-response will be available through 5:59 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on October 16, 2020. Phone response will be available for its regularly scheduled time on October 15, 2020, and paper responses must be postmarked by October 15, 2020.

The Census questionnaire is confidential and straightforward, with questions that include your name, address, sex, race, ethnicity, age, and whether you own or rent your home. The Census Bureau will never ask about your citizenship status or for sensitive information like your Social Security number, bank accounts, or payments/donations.

The Census Bureau will never reach out to you on behalf of a political party. Your responses to the Census are protected by law and cannot be shared with, or used by, any other government agencies. Answers cannot be used for law enforcement purposes or to determine eligibility for government benefits or immigration enforcement.

The United States Constitution requires a Census count once every 10 years to count every person living in the United States once and only once. The results of the 2020 Census will help provide fair representation when determining congressional districts, policy, decision-making, and distribution of billions of dollars in federal funding that impacts the daily lives of Pennsylvanians over the next 10 years.

For more information about the U.S. Census, you can visit the PA Census website.