Pennsylvanians encouraged to serve as election poll worker

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — As the Nov. 2 Municipal Election nears, Pennsylvanians are being encouraged to sign up to be a poll worker in their county.

Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid says poll workers are very important in elections and can be a learning experience.

“Poll workers play an integral role in the electoral process and support state and county election officials as they protect the integrity of elections,” said Secretary Degraffenreid. “Serving as a poll worker is one of the best ways for Pennsylvanians to learn firsthand how elections are run.”

Participating in poll worker training and then assisting voters on Election Day will provide a deeper understanding and appreciation of the detailed planning and careful processes that are part of every election, Secretary Degraffenreid added.

Poll workers must be 18 years old and registered to vote in the county in which they want to serve as a poll worker. Exceptions to the age requirements exist for high school students who are at least 17 years old and who want to serve as poll workers.

Find more information and to submit an interest form, visit votesPA.com.