HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Four Pennsylvania universities say they will follow through with tuition increases despite calls from House Republicans to roll back the price hikes.

The lawmakers, including Sen. Doug Mastriano, the GOP nominee for governor, argue Penn State, the University of Pittsburgh, Lincoln and Temple are receiving federal funds and do not need to increase tuition.

The universities did not receive a bump in funding in this year’s state budget. Instead, through one-time federal funds, the universities will split about $30 million.

Three of the universities’ spokespeople said Wednesday the one-time funds will likely go toward college affordability.