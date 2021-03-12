Pennsylvania unemployment stays above national average as payrolls rebound

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate rose in January, as the labor force shrank but payrolls rebounded.
State figures released Friday show Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 7.3%, up two-tenths of a percentage point from December’s adjusted rate. Upward revisions to Pennsylvania’s preliminary unemployment rate in December helped put it a whole point above the national rate of 6.3% in January.
Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 35,700 over the month to 5,638,100 in January, essentially reversing December’s drop of 35,400.
Pennsylvania has regained a little over half of the 1.1 million jobs lost in the pandemic.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.