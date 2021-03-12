Pennsylvania unemployment stays above national average as payrolls rebound

FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2020 file photo, a shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling, Ill. The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell sharply last week but remained high by historical standards. Applications for benefits declined 111,000 from the previous week to a seasonally adjusted 730,000, the Labor Department said Thursday, Feb. 25. It is the lowest figure since late November. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate rose in January, as the labor force shrank but payrolls rebounded.

State figures released Friday show Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 7.3%, up two-tenths of a percentage point from December’s adjusted rate. Upward revisions to Pennsylvania’s preliminary unemployment rate in December helped put it a whole point above the national rate of 6.3% in January.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 35,700 over the month to 5,638,100 in January, essentially reversing December’s drop of 35,400.

Pennsylvania has regained a little over half of the 1.1 million jobs lost in the pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.