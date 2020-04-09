Pennsylvania to seize medical supplies for COVID-19 fight

Dr. Stephen Anderson, a physician who works in the Emergency Department at the MultiCare Auburn Medical Center in Auburn, Wash., wears a mask and face shield as he poses for a photo before starting his shift, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Auburn, Wash., south of Seattle. Anderson said he writes messages on his shields to identify them as his, and this morning he chose the phrase “Stay Safe.” “There just are not enough masks to go around at my hospital,” said Dr. Anderson. “I’ve got a two-day supply of masks so we’re trying to be conservative. You get one in the morning. You clean it and reuse it.” (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania emergency management officials will be permitted to commandeer N95 face masks, ventilators and other crucial medical equipment for use in the fight against COVID-19 under an order signed Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf.

The order requires private and public health care facilities, manufacturers and other companies to tabulate their supplies of personal protective gear, drugs, and other medical equipment, and provide an inventory to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

PEMA will make the supplies available to areas of the state hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. Several other states, including New York and Minnesota, have issued similar orders.