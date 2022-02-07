Pennsylvania to get nearly $245M to clean-up abandoned mine lands

FILE – This April 14, 2009, file photo, shows the new Parkway underground mine in Central City, Ky. A group of former coal company officials will go on trial in Kentucky next week for allegedly skirting federal rules meant to reduce deadly dust in underground mines. The four men on trial, who worked for now-bankrupt Armstrong Coal, ordered workers at two Kentucky mines, including the Parkway mine, to rig dust-monitoring equipment to pass air quality tests, federal prosecutors said. (AP Photo/Daniel R. Patmore, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Dept. of the Interior announced nearly $725 million in funding available to 22 states and the Navajo Nation to create good-paying union jobs by reclaiming abandoned mine lands (AML) with the largest portion going to Pennsylvania.

The law will allocate a total of $11.3 billion in AML funding over 15 years, which will help communities eliminate dangerous environmental conditions and pollution caused by past coal mining. This historic funding allocation is expected to address the vast majority of inventoried abandoned mine lands in this country.

As required by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this funding will prioritize projects that employ dislocated coal industry workers.

AML reclamation projects support vitally needed jobs for coal communities by investing in projects that close dangerous mine shafts, reclaim unstable slopes, improve water quality by treating acid mine drainage, and restore water supplies damaged by mining.

AML reclamation projects also enable economic revitalization by reclaiming hazardous land for recreational facilities and other economic redevelopment uses like advanced manufacturing and renewable energy deployment.

“Pennsylvania’s coal industry built and powered our Nation for decades. Now these communities bear the brunt of abandoned mine land pollution, including ravaged landscapes, property damage and poor health,” said U.S. Senator Bob Casey.

“For too long we’ve neglected the pressing needs of communities blighted by abandoned and polluted mines. This funding is just the start of what the infrastructure law will bring to Pennsylvania communities to address vital abandoned mine land and water reclamation projects, clean legacy pollution, create jobs and improve Pennsylvanians’ quality of life. I will keep fighting to bring home infrastructure investments to the Commonwealth and to ensure we are able to remediate acid mine drainage, ensuring all Pennsylvania families have access to clean water.”

In the coming weeks, the Department will release detailed guidance for states and Tribes to apply for this funding. These resources will allow states and Tribes to begin addressing outstanding reclamation needs and to reassess estimated costs of existing projects.

You can see the full money breakdown below.