Pennsylvania to end pandemic-related licensing waivers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of State announced Friday that its professional licensing waivers issued under the COVID-19 disaster declaration are set to expire in several phases beginning on Aug. 17.

All waived and suspended regulations initiated because of the COVID-19 disaster emergency declaration will expire on September 30, 2021, unless terminated sooner according to the department. Licensed professionals and other individuals impacted by the waivers are urged to make every effort to return to compliance as soon as possible.

The nearly 100 waivers approved by the administration reportedly eased regulations temporarily to extended temporary practice permits and expanded scopes of practice for certain health professions, expedited reactivations to allow retired licensees to join pandemic response efforts more easily, and emergency temporary licenses for out-of-state practitioners who wished to help in Pennsylvania.

“The COVID-19 disaster declaration allowed us to mobilize our licensees to respond to this crisis while protecting the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians,” said Professional and Occupational Affairs Commissioner Kalonji Johnson. “With the end of the disaster declaration, licensees must go back to practicing and learning as they did pre-pandemic.”

A list of all waivers and anticipated expiration dates can be found below:

AUGUST 17:

State Board of Medicine

State Board of Osteopathic Medicine

State Board of Nursing

Sate Board of Pharmacy

State Board of Occupational Therapy

State Board of Physical Therapy

State Board of Examiners in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology

Behavior specialists

Dentists

Dental Hygienists

Expanded Function Dental Assistants

Funeral Directors

Nursing Home Administrators

Podiatrists

Practical Nurses (LPNs)

Social Workers

Clinical Social Workers

Marriage and Family Therapists

Professional Counselors

Veterinarians

Veterinary Technicians

More information on detailed waivers can be found on the Department of State website.