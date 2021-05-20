Pennsylvania terminating vendor that mishandled virus data

FILE – In this March 19, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Kansas City, Mo. The COVID-19 infections among the New York Yankees team and staff underscore that coronavirus infections are possible even after vaccination. One player, three coaches and four staff members have tested positive since Sunday, May 9, 2021. All eight were vaccinated in April or March. Only one developed any symptoms. No vaccine works 100% of the time, so sometimes vaccinated people get infected or even sick. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

(AP) — Pennsylvania is firing a company that performed COVID-19 contact tracing and exposed the private medical information of tens of thousands of residents.

That’s according to Republican state lawmakers, who released a statement from the state Health Department on Thursday. Employees of Insight Global used unauthorized Google accounts to personal information about residents who had been reached for contact tracing.

The state had planned to drop Insight Global once its contract expires at the end of July, but the Health Department told House Republicans on Thursday that it will terminate the contract early, on June 19.