Pennsylvania taxpayers affected by Hurricane Ida get extension on filing tax returns

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvanian taxpayers who were affected by Hurricane Ida will have an extension on filing various individual and business tax returns, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.

This extension does not apply to tax payments. This announcement comes after the IRS extended due dates for various individual and business tax returns at the federal level. Anyone who had a valid extension that was due to run out on Nov. 15 will now have until Jan. 3 of 2022 to file.

It will apply to any area designated by FEMA as qualifying for individual or public assistance, including Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia and York Counties. However, taxpayers in other impacted parts of Pennsylvania are eligible for filing relief. You can find a full list of eligible locations on the IRS website.

The Department of Revenue is reminding taxpayers that payments related to these 2020 returns are not eligible for an extension. These Pennsylvania income tax payments were due on May 17, 2021.

Entity Form Tax Year State Due date Original PA Due Date with Federal Extension State Due Date (Ida Relief) New PA Due Date with Federal Extension (Ida Relief) Partnerships PA-20S/PA-65 2020 4/15/2021 9/15/2021 N/A 1/3/2022 S Corporations PA-20S/PA-65 2020 4/15/2021 9/15/2021 N/A 1/3/2022 Trusts/Estates PA-41 2020 4/15/2021 9/30/2021 N/A 1/3/2022 Individuals PA-40 2020 5/17/2021 11/15/2021 N/A 1/3/2022 Corporations RCT-101 2020 5/17/2021 11/15/2021 N/A 2/2/2022

The due dates for RCT-101 filers are below:

Tax Year State Due Date State Due Date with Federal Extension State Due Date with Ida Relief State Due Date with Federal Extension 9/1/2020-8/31/2021 1/14/2022 N/A 2/2/2022 N/A 8/1/2020-7/31/2021 12/15/2021 N/A 2/2/2022 N/A 7/1/2020-6/30/2021 11/15/2021 N/A 2/2/2022 N/A 6/1/2020-5/31/2021 10/15/2021 N/A 2/2/2022 N/A 5/1/2020-4/30/2021 9/14/2021 N/A 2/2/2022 N/A 4/1/2020-3/31/2021 8/16/2021 2/14/2022 N/A N/A 3/1/2020-2/28/2021 7/15/2021 1/14/2022 N/A 2/2/2022 2/1/2020-1/31/2021 6/16/2021 12/15/2021 N/A 2/2/2022 1/1/2020-12/31/2020 5/17/2021 11/15/2021 N/A 2/2/2022 12/1/2019-11/31/2020 4/14/2021 10/15/2021 N/A 2/2/2022 11/1/2019-10/31/2020 3/17/2021 9/14/2021 N/A 2/2/2022