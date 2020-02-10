Pennsylvania sues Juul over marketing e-cigarettes to teens

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania attorney general’s office is suing electronic cigarette manufacturer Juul over how its products are marketed and sold to teenagers.
The office on Monday filed a complaint in Philadelphia court, seeking an injunction to halt its e-cigarette sales in Pennsylvania force it to dramatically change business practices.
“JUUL knowingly targeted young people with tactics similar to the tobacco companies’ playbook,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “There is no proof these e-cigarettes are safe and until there is, we need to get JUUL products off shelves and out of the hands of young people.”
A Juul Labs Inc. spokesman says the company hasn’t reviewed the complaint but wants to focus on combating underage use and converting adult smokers from traditional cigarettes.