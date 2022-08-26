PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 64 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.
The class graduated on Friday, Aug. 26, and is the 164th class to graduate from the academy in Hershey. The academy opened in 1960.
Colonel Evanchick told the cadets that the rigorous training and education they received will serve as the foundation for their careers.
“You will be scrutinized for every decision you make and sometimes for the decisions other law enforcement officers make,” Colonel Evanchick said. “You need to be true to yourself, our Call of Honor, and do the right thing, even when doing the right thing may be the most difficult decision you will ever make.”
Five cadets received special awards and recognition during the ceremony at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County:
- Sean P. Gordon received the Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership and the John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests;
- Mitchell W. Obenrader received the American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications;
- Nathan B. Burkhart received the Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class;
- Bryan J. Carlson received the Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training;
- Roberto Spezza Jr. received the Sergeant Charles B. Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course.
The new troopers will report to the following stations on Sept. 6:
Troop B, Uniontown
- Jordon R. Macfarlane
- Dillan H. Nudi
- Stephanie L. Seitz
Troop D. Butler
- Patrick J. McClure
- Jessica A. Mosura
Troop D. New Castle
- Nathan B. Burkhart
- Michael A. Forstrom Jr.
- Garret L. Young
Troop E, Corry
- Joshua A. Kirwin
Troop E, Erie
- Haylee N. Schick
Troop E, Meadville
- Mitchell W. Obenrader
Troop F, Milton
- Jacob T. Horan
- Joseph M. Yedlosky
Troop F, Montoursville
- Bryan J. Carlson
- Dylan M. Houser
- Gary W. Kunkle
- Matthew R. Patrick
Troop G, Bedford
- Cory A. Storm
Troop G. Lewistown
- Quinn A. Hunter
- Cole L. Morey
Troop H. Carlisle
- Tyler C. Black
Troop H, Chambersburg
- Christopher M. Alleman
Troop H, Gettysburg
- Parker M. Hoyt
- Brock A. McCulloch
Troop H, Harrisburg
- George W. Martin III
Troop H. Lykens
- Dallas J. Bulsak
Troop H. Newport
- Logan P. Knesh
- John P. Shannon
Troop J, Avondale
- Joseph W. Certo
- Ryan J. McLaughlin
- Joshua H. Padua
- Jarrett D. Tolby
Troop J, Embreeville
- James Frank V
- Adam M. Stata
Troop J, York
- Olivia P. Gard
- Jacob T. Goranson
- Matthew J. Johnson
- Ross B. Venman
Troop K. Media
- Sean P. Gordon
- Nicholas P. Peroni
Troop K, Philadelphia
- Brian Jaraba
- Michael J. Kessler
- Jeremy S. Knell
Troop K, Skippack
- Reginald H. Washington
Troop L, Jonestown
- Mohammed N. Ahmad
- Nicholas S. Mowry
- Jamie L. Restanio
- Ryan S. Schuetrumpf
Troop L, Schuylkill Haven
- Marc D. Buchhalter
- Jordan T. Jimenez
- Connor J. Nettles
- Niklaus K. Yeastedt
Troop M, Bethlehem
- Michael J. Limoli
Troop N, Lehighton
- Shannon A. Grundmann
- Roberto Spezza Jr.
- Paul J. Steinmetz
- Theodore J. Wilson Jr.
Troop N, Hazleton
- Stefan L. M. Lawson
Troop N, Stroudsburg
- Michael J. Besten Jr.
- Alan M. Jadush
- Paul D. Nye
- Andy G. Singh
Troop P, Towanda
- Damon C. Barhight
- Anthony J. Pisano
For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.