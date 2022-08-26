PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced that 64 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.

The class graduated on Friday, Aug. 26, and is the 164th class to graduate from the academy in Hershey. The academy opened in 1960.

Colonel Evanchick told the cadets that the rigorous training and education they received will serve as the foundation for their careers.

“You will be scrutinized for every decision you make and sometimes for the decisions other law enforcement officers make,” Colonel Evanchick said. “You need to be true to yourself, our Call of Honor, and do the right thing, even when doing the right thing may be the most difficult decision you will ever make.”

Five cadets received special awards and recognition during the ceremony at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County:

  • Sean P. Gordon received the Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award for exemplifying the qualities of leadership and the John K. Schafer Memorial Award for the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests;
  • Mitchell W. Obenrader received the American Legion Award for all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications;
  • Nathan B. Burkhart received the Daniel F. Dunn High Scholastic Award for the highest level of academic achievement in the class;
  • Bryan J. Carlson received the Colonel Paul J. Chylak Memorial Driver Proficiency Award for the highest proficiency in driver safety training;
  • Roberto Spezza Jr. received the Sergeant Charles B. Gesford High Pistol Award for the highest score on the department’s pistol qualification course.

The new troopers will report to the following stations on Sept. 6:

Troop B, Uniontown

  • Jordon R. Macfarlane
  • Dillan H. Nudi
  • Stephanie L. Seitz

Troop D. Butler

  • Patrick J. McClure
  • Jessica A. Mosura

Troop D. New Castle

  • Nathan B. Burkhart
  • Michael A. Forstrom Jr.
  • Garret L. Young

Troop E, Corry

  • Joshua A. Kirwin

Troop E, Erie

  • Haylee N. Schick

Troop E, Meadville

  • Mitchell W. Obenrader

Troop F, Milton

  • Jacob T. Horan
  • Joseph M. Yedlosky

Troop F, Montoursville

  • Bryan J. Carlson
  • Dylan M. Houser
  • Gary W. Kunkle
  • Matthew R. Patrick

Troop G, Bedford

  • Cory A. Storm

Troop G. Lewistown

  • Quinn A. Hunter
  • Cole L. Morey

Troop H. Carlisle

  • Tyler C. Black

Troop H, Chambersburg

  • Christopher M. Alleman

Troop H, Gettysburg

  • Parker M. Hoyt
  • Brock A. McCulloch

Troop H, Harrisburg

  • George W. Martin III

Troop H. Lykens

  • Dallas J. Bulsak

Troop H. Newport

  • Logan P. Knesh
  • John P. Shannon

Troop J, Avondale

  • Joseph W. Certo
  • Ryan J. McLaughlin
  • Joshua H. Padua
  • Jarrett D. Tolby

Troop J, Embreeville

  • James Frank V
  • Adam M. Stata

Troop J, York

  • Olivia P. Gard
  • Jacob T. Goranson
  • Matthew J. Johnson
  • Ross B. Venman

Troop K. Media

  • Sean P. Gordon
  • Nicholas P. Peroni

Troop K, Philadelphia

  • Brian Jaraba
  • Michael J. Kessler
  • Jeremy S. Knell

Troop K, Skippack

  • Reginald H. Washington

Troop L, Jonestown

  • Mohammed N. Ahmad
  • Nicholas S. Mowry
  • Jamie L. Restanio
  • Ryan S. Schuetrumpf

Troop L, Schuylkill Haven

  • Marc D. Buchhalter
  • Jordan T. Jimenez
  • Connor J. Nettles
  • Niklaus K. Yeastedt

Troop M, Bethlehem

  • Michael J. Limoli

Troop N, Lehighton

  • Shannon A. Grundmann
  • Roberto Spezza Jr.
  • Paul J. Steinmetz
  • Theodore J. Wilson Jr.

Troop N, Hazleton

  • Stefan L. M. Lawson

Troop N, Stroudsburg

  • Michael J. Besten Jr.
  • Alan M. Jadush
  • Paul D. Nye
  • Andy G. Singh

Troop P, Towanda

  • Damon C. Barhight
  • Anthony J. Pisano

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.