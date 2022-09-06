PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 648 vehicle crashes resulting in six fatalities and 180 injuries during the four-day Labor Day travel period, which ran from Friday Sept. 2 to Monday, Sept. 5.

Alcohol was a factor in four of the fatal crashes.

Troopers made 515 driving under the influence arrests and issued nearly 23,000 traffic citations over the long holiday weekend.

During the 2021 Labor Day driving period, which spanned four days, troopers made 587 DUI arrests. In addition, six people were killed and 209 were injured in the 674 crashes investigated by the PSP.

Crash Data

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2022 (4 days) 648 6 6 180 45 4 2021 (4 days) 674 6 6 209 57 1

Enforcement Data

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2022 (4 days) 515 8,105 177 799 13,815 2021 (4 days) 587 9,968 120 737 13,770

More information on 2022 Labor Day enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here. These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.