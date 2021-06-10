Pennsylvania State Police release 2020 total DUI arrests

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the total DUI arrests of 2020, which reflects a 17% decrease from 2019.

According to a press release, troopers made 18,412 arrests, whereas they made 22,139 in 2019. They also investigated 4,157 DUI-related crashes in 2020.

“The Pennsylvania State Police has a zero-tolerance approach toward driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the PSP, said. “Impaired driving is a serious crime that continues to impact our roadways.”

He said troopers were tasked with additional duties during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they continued to work with law enforcement partners to “keep our roadways safe through a combination of DUI education and enforcement.”

A driver is considered guilty if they are impaired by any substance, not just alcohol, in Pennsylvania. It’s reported that troopers certified as drug recognition experts (DREs) receive special training to identify the physiological signs of impairment from ” a wide range of controlled substances.”

DREs conducted 1,192 drug influence evaluations in 2020, the release said.

Further details of the 2020 list PSP have put together can be found on their PDF document. However, these figures only reflect information from PSP and not other law enforcement agencies.

State police community services officers regularly speak about DUI prevention and other traffic safety topics at schools, community events and businesses, the release said.

For presentations, which are free of charge, you can contact your local state police station.

“PSP Community Services Officers were tasked with inventing new ways to educate audiences during the pandemic,” Colonel Evanchick said. “The troopers utilized virtual classrooms and completed over 1,300 traffic safety presentations in 2020 for a variety of audiences to help prevent DUI with age-appropriate education.”

Penalties for a DUI conviction in Pennsylvania are based on several factors. Some of these factors include an individual’s criminal history, blood alcohol content level and whether injuries or property damage occurred.

Potential consequences include thousands of dollars in fines, license suspension and prison time, the release said.