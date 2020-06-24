Pennsylvania State Police receive $1.5m to fight drug making, distributing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Justice‘s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) today announced nearly $42 million in funding to support state-level law enforcement agencies in combating the illegal manufacturing and distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, and prescription opioids.

United States Attorney Scott Brady announced the Pennsylvania State Police will receive $1,504,576.00 in funding to support investigations into trafficking in heroin, fentanyl, or carfentanil or the unlawful distribution of prescription opioids.

“The trafficking of illegal opioids and methamphetamine remains a threat to the safety of all western Pennsylvanians,” said U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady. “These critical funds will help our Pennsylvania State Police across the Commonwealth continue their work to stop the flow of opioids into our communities.”

Drug overdose deaths and opioid-involved deaths continue to increase in the United States. Deaths from drug overdose are up among both men and women, all races, and adults of nearly all ages, with more than three out of five drug overdose deaths involving an opioid.

“The scourge of opioid and methamphetamine use continues to take a devastating toll on our nation’s communities,” said COPS Office Director Phil Keith. “By providing these resources to law enforcement to help combat the further spread, the COPS Office is demonstrating our commitment to this Administration’s priority of reducing drug use and protecting our citizens from this public health and safety crisis.”

More than 130 people die every day in the United States after overdosing on opioids, while methamphetamine continues to be one of the most commonly misused stimulant drugs in the world and is the drug that most contributes to violent crime