WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a PSP corporal Tuesday for various charges related to child pornography, they announced Wednesday.

Sean McKenzie, assigned to Troop T in New Stanton, is currently suspended without pay pending the outcome of the charges brought against him.

The following felony charges were filed by the PSP Southwest Computer Crimes Task Force:

Sexual Abuse of Children / Photographing, Videotaping, Depicting on Computer or Filming Sexual Acts, one count

Sexual Abuse of Children / Child Pornography, 21 counts;

Sexual Abuse of Children / Dissemination of Photographs, Videotapes, Computer Depictions and Films,10 counts

Criminal Use of Communication Facility, two counts.

McKenzie was arraigned and bail was set at $500,000. A preliminary hearing scheduled for March 9.