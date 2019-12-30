Pennsylvania soldier accounted for from Korean War

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that Army 1st Lt. Robert C. Styslinger, 28, of Pittsburgh, killed during the Korean War, was accounted for August 29, 2019.

In late 1950, Styslinger served with Battery B, 57th Field Artillery

Battalion, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported to have been killed in

action on November 29, 1950, while fighting enemy forces near Hagaru-ri, Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. His remains could not be recovered at the time.

Following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, believed to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.

The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on August 1, 2018, and were subsequently accessioned into the DPAA laboratory for identification.

To identify Styslinger’s remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological

analysis, as well as circumstantial and material evidence. Additionally,

scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), Y-chromosome DNA (Y-STR) and autosomal DNA (auSTR) analysis.

Today, 7,602 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War. Using modern technology, identifications continue to be made from remains that were previously returned by Korean officials, recovered from Korea by American recovery teams or disinterred from unknown graves.

For family information, you can contact the Army Casualty office at (800) 892-2490.

Styslinger will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington,

Virginia. The date has yet to be determined. For future funeral information,

visit www.dpaa.mil

Styslinger’s personnel profile can be viewed at

https://dpaa.secure.force.com/dpaaProfile?id=a0Jt00000002rnFEAQ

