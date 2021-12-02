Pennsylvania soldier accounted for from Korean War

(WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania resident who was killed during the Korean War has been accounted for and identified.

Army Sgt. James N. Stryker of West Nanticoke was accounted for on Aug. 5, 2020. He was a member of Company L, 3rd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on May 18, 1951 but was not officially declared dead until after the Armistice was signed in 1953, according to the Department of Defense.

Scientists used DNA analysis to identify Sgt. Stryker’s remains. His name will be recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl. He will be buried in San Antonio, Texas. A date has not yet been determined.