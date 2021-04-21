Pennsylvania Senators release statement Chauvin’s guilty verdict

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and U.S. Senator Bob Casey both reacted to the conviction of Derek Chauvin April 20, each expressing some level of relief.

Chauvin was convicted on all three counts – first-degree murder, second-degree murder and third-degree murder – relating to the death of George Floyd in May of 2020.

“Today, Derek Chauvin was convicted by a jury of his peers of the murder of George Floyd,” Toomey said. “My sympathies remain with the Floyd family. While nothing can cure the hurt the Floyd family lives with every day, I do hope this verdict brings them a degree of solace.”

Casey also released a statement, saying the verdict is about accountability, but it is not justice.

“While Derek Chauvin will be held accountable for the murder of George Floyd, it’s not enough,” he said. “Countless others have died at hands of police because of a broken system that must be reformed. My thoughts are with George Floyd’s family today.

“True justice will come when Congress passes the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and other measures to begin to right the wrongs created by systemic racism and injustice.”

Prosecutors said they will begin turning their attention to making their case against three others who took part in the fatal arrest: Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane.

The trial is set for Aug. 23.