Pennsylvania Senators offer statements after Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19

(WTAJ) — United States Senators for Pennsylvania Pat Toomey and Bob Casey responded to the news Friday of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19.

Senator Toomey released a statement on his twitter account saying quote “Sending along best wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on a full and speedy recovery.”

Sending along best wishes to @realdonaldtrump and @flotus on a full and speedy recovery. https://t.co/QMFG8LXjza — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) October 2, 2020

In a written statement, Senator Casey said quote “COVID-19 is a serious illness that has impacted millions of American families. I wish President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery following their positive test. I will keep them in my prayers.”