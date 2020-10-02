Pennsylvania Senators offer statements after Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19

(WTAJ) — United States Senators for Pennsylvania Pat Toomey and Bob Casey responded to the news Friday of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID-19.
Senator Toomey released a statement on his twitter account saying quote “Sending along best wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on a full and speedy recovery.”
In a written statement, Senator Casey said quote “COVID-19 is a serious illness that has impacted millions of American families. I wish President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery following their positive test. I will keep them in my prayers.”