(WTRF) A post made on a school Pennsylvania school district page, that has since been deleted, told students about a high school’s rules regarding snacks brought to school.

As of Monday, The Aliquippa Junior-Senior High School is limiting snacks brought into the school because the district said excessive amounts of snacks are being brought into the school.

The excessive items include: bags full of chips, bottled and canned drinks, candy, etc.

The district said in the post that students could bring a 4 oz. bag with snacks but none of the items are allowed to be opened. The district said if they are open or if a student has more than the allowed amount security or faculty will throw the snacks out.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The post ended with saying that if a student packs a lunch the same guidelines will be followed.

A District Superintendent told WPXI that the snacks were limited because students were trading food which caused distractions.