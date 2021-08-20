Pennsylvania reports another drop in unemployment in July as economy rebounds from COVID-19

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The unemployment rate in Pennsylvania has dropped yet again according to the Dept. of Labor & Industry’s report for July.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down three-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 6.6 percent in July. The U.S. rate fell one-half of a percentage point to 5.4 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 6.4 percentage points below its July 2020 level and the national rate was down 4.8 points over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – decreased 16,000 over the month due to a drop in unemployment which fell for the fifth consecutive month.

The rest of the report goes on to state that jobs increased in 8 of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest volume gain in leisure & hospitality (+16,200). The largest drop was in education & health services (-2,400). Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 222,200 with gains in 10 of the 11 supersectors. Leisure & hospitality, which includes the restaurant industry had the largest 12-month gain, adding back 85,500 jobs.

All supersectors remained below their February 2020 job levels as of July 2021. Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov .