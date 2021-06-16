Pennsylvania ranks top 10 best state to live in

FILE – This April 2, 2021, file photo shows bridges spanning the Allegheny River in downtown Pittsburgh. Republicans in Congress are making the politically brazen bet that it’s more advantageous to oppose President Joe Biden’s ambitious rebuild America agenda than to lend support for the costly $2.3 trillion undertaking for roads, bridges and other infrastructure investments. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(WTAJ) — A 2021 survey from WalletHub on “best states to live in” ranks Pennsylvania as a top contender.

The survey ranks states on a score based on 52 key indicators of livability. Each metric, such as the number of attractions, school system quality, access to public transportation and cost of living, is divided into five main categories:

Affordability Economy Education & Health Quality of Life Safety

Each category is worth 20 points, adding up to a total of 100 points of overall best place to live.

Overall, Pennsylvania claims the No. 10 best state to live in, bringing in a total of 59.21 points.

It’s worth noting that Pennsylvania also snagged the No. 2 spot based on the “Quality of Life” category and No. 7 spot on “Safety.”

The best state to live in is close by, too. New Jersey took the title with a total of 63.01 points.

WalletHub’s survey determined that the worst state to live in is New Mexico with only 38.96 points.

To see an in-depth breakdown of the survey, visit WalletHub’s website.